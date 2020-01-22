Pet Food Blessing Box fights animal hunger in Kentucky

(CNN) – Being “in the dog house” might be a good thing in Jackson, Kentucky. At least, if the dog house is the Pet Food Blessing Box outside the shop Tiki’s Treasures.

“It’s sort of an answer to a problem we didn’t know we had.”

A creative solution to a serious problem.

“Kentucky is rated one of the worst in the nation for animal abuse, starvation, abandonment that sort of thing. So a bunch of our friends kind of got together and we saw a need and a way that we could help out. We built this box here,” said Travis Combs.

Combs built the Pet Food Blessing Box as a way to help out our furry friends.

“Anybody at any time can come by. The box is always open. You just drop off any food you can for dogs, cats, any kind of pet. Any kind of pet product, really: pee pads, snacks, anything like that,” he said.

But it is not only to collect items.

“Anybody’s free to come and take what they need and just leave what they can,” said Combs.

For Combs, it’s a topic that hits close to home.

“We’ve taken in pets ourselves. Most of our dogs are rescue dogs that people have sat out. We’ve taken them in and got attached. “

So the blessing box is there to help those animals that have not been as lucky. Whether it is cats or dogs, it’s all in an effort to help out our furry friends.

Combs says he’s interested in building more Pet Food Blessing Boxes.

He’s taking requests from places that want them.