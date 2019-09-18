Perdue Foods recalls frozen chicken products due to misbranding

WASHINGTON (WDTN) — Perdue Foods has recalled nearly 500 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The USDA says the product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The chicken is labeled as gluten free chicken breast tenders, but contain chicken nugget products. The items were produced on August 30, 2019.

The product is 22-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Simply Smart Organics CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with “Best By: 08 29 20,” UPC Bar Code: 0-72745-80489-2, and time stamps of 00:30 to 01:00.

Perdue chicken recall. (Photo: USDA)

Perdue chicken recall (Photo: USDA)

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “P-33944” on the package label.

The items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The USDA says the company notified FSIS that they received two consumer complaints about the mislabeled products.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions caused by the products.

If you have any of these products, throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at (866) 866-3703.

