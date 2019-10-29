People spending big bucks on pet costumes

(CNN) – It’s a spooky figure when it comes to Halloween spending. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Americans are expected to spend nearly 9 billion dollars this holiday.

And the big winners this year are pets, with people dishing out nearly half a billion dollars on costumes for their fur kids.

Shoppers will spend about 490 million dollars on pet costumes this year. That number is more than double what the NRF saw nearly a decade ago.

The survey found 29 million people plan to dress their pets in costume for Halloween.

Top costumes this year include pumpkins, hot dogs, and superheroes.

The survey also suggests people are looking to social media for Halloween inspiration, with many pet parents showing off their dressed up furry friends online.

And it’s not just pets; the NRF also says people turn to sites like YouTube and Pinterest to find creative inspiration for that ideal costume for themselves.

Overall, those celebrating Halloween expect to spend about $86 dollars on average this year, with costumes being the biggest expense followed by decorations and candy.

The top costumes for adults this year are witch, vampire and superhero.

Happy haunting!

