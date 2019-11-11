Closings
Pentagon chief: No penalty for officer in impeachment probe

by: The Associated Press

Donald Trump

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, La. A New York judge on Thursday, Nov. 7 ordered Trump to pay about $2 million to an array of charities to resolve a lawsuit alleging he misused his own charitable foundation to further his political and business interests. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper says an Army officer has no reason to fear retribution for testifying before Congress in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Esper was asked about potential retribution for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman during a trip Monday to New York. The defense secretary said the Pentagon “has protections for whistleblowers” who report waste, fraud or abuse.

He says Vindman or any other whistleblower “shouldn’t have any fear of retaliation,” according to a transcript of the exchange released by online publication Defense One.

Vindman is a Ukraine specialist at the White House. He testified about concerns that Trump was delaying military aid to the Eastern European country while pressing the country to investigate his political rivals.

That allegation is now at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

