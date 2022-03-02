HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ­– A Pennsylvania State Police corporal has been arrested for various child pornography-related charges, including 21 counts of viewing or possessing child pornography.

The trooper was taken into custody Tuesday and has since been suspended without pay “pending the resolution of the criminal charges against him.”

According to State Police, the following charges have been filed against the man:

One count of Sexual Abuse of Children/Photographing, Videotaping, Depicting on Computer or Filming Sexual Acts

21 counts of Sexual Abuse of Children/Child Pornography

10 counts of Sexual Abuse of Children/Dissemination of Photographs, Videotapes, Computer Depictions and Films

Two counts of Criminal Use of Communication Facility

Local news outlets said investigators believe the man placed a camera in his bathroom to record a young girl. A Dropbox later found to be connected to him first alerted investigators, KDKA reports.

Investigators said they also found photos and videos on the man’s iPhone and on a thumb drive. The man has reportedly admitted to possessing and looking at the pornography.

The man was arraigned before a district judge, Rebecca Tyburski, and bail was set at $500,000. Court documents show he was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison and was unable to post bail.

A preliminary hearing has been tentatively set for March 9.

According to State Police, the man enlisted with the agency in June 2008.