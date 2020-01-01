Pennsylvania town drops 400 lb. Peep chick on New Year’s Eve

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – New York is counting down to its crystal ball dropping at midnight, but folks in Pennsylvania celebrated a much sweeter fall.

A mega-sized Peeps chick hanging in the sky rang in the new year in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Tuesday evening.

The giant Peep is 4’9” tall and weighs 400 pounds.

The treat, often synonymous with Easter, slides down the SteelStacks to welcome 2020.

This went down just after 5 pm local time. The town traditionally rings in the new year hours early to make it a kid-friendly event.

Bethlehem is the home of the peeps candy brand.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS