Pennsylvania town drops 400 lb. Peep chick on New Year’s Eve

(CNN) – New York is counting down to its crystal ball dropping at midnight, but folks in Pennsylvania celebrated a much sweeter fall.

A mega-sized Peeps chick hanging in the sky rang in the new year in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Tuesday evening.

The giant Peep is 4’9” tall and weighs 400 pounds.

The treat, often synonymous with Easter, slides down the SteelStacks to welcome 2020.

This went down just after 5 pm local time. The town traditionally rings in the new year hours early to make it a kid-friendly event.

Bethlehem is the home of the peeps candy brand.

