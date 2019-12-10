1  of  2
Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot on duty

by: The Associated Press

(AP) – A Pennsylvania state trooper has been shot and wounded at a home in a rural area near the border with New York state.

State police say troopers were conducting a welfare check at the home in Tioga County’s Nelson Township on Tuesday afternoon when the subject of the welfare check opened fire.

One trooper was shot and was airlifted from the scene.

The trooper’s condition is unknown.

State police did not immediately release further details.

