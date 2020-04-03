Closings
Pennsylvania police issue first stay at home order citation to woman ‘just going for a drive’

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) –A Pennsylvania woman was cited and fined by state police for “going on a drive” during the state’s stay-at-home order. This is the first citation that Pennsylvania police have issued to someone failing to abide by the stay at home order.

The citation was given to a 19-year-old York County woman driving in Red Lion borough.
According to the citation – the woman was pulled over – and later told troopers she was out “just going for a drive.

State police told ABC27 the woman was originally stopped for a vehicle code violation.
They want to make it clear they are not conducting traffic stops to enforce the stay at home order.

State police also said that while COVID-19 is a public health emergency, they cannot enforce their way out of it.

According to the citation, the woman is facing a fine of over 200 dollars.

