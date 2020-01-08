Pence briefs Congress on Iranian strikes

All the lights are on in the windows of the West Wing of the White House after news of a missile attack on an Iraqi air base housing U.S. troops, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has briefed top Democrats in Congress on the Iranian strikes on installations in Iraq holding U.S. forces.

Aides to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer both confirmed the lawmakers spoke with the vice president by telephone Tuesday.

Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Schumer, says the New York Democrat is closely monitoring the situation and is praying for the safety of service members and other personnel.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted that the speaker returned a call from the vice president moments after presiding over the House.

Katie Waldman, a spokeswoman for the vice president, says Pence has been in continuous contact with national security officials and made calls to congressional leadership at President Donald Trump’s direction.

