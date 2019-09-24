Pelosi expected to announce formal impeachment inquiry

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus hold an event on the House steps to highlight their agenda since taking the majority in the 2018 election, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2019. The House leaves for a five week August recess Friday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon after she meets with House chairmen and members of the Democratic caucus.

Her comments come as more than a dozen Democrats, many of them moderates, have endorsed impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The calls come as Democrats have questioned whether Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden’s family. The administration is withholding a whistleblower complaint at least partly related to that matter from Congress.

Pelosi isn’t tipping her hand about impeachment ahead the announcement.

But she offered hints when speaking at The Atlantic Festival in Washington, saying: “Now we have the facts, we’re ready for later today.”

She said, “We have gotten to this different place, use any metaphor,” offering “crossing the Rubicon” and a “new day is dawning” as examples.

She added, “This is a very serious, in a class of its own, (the) discussion that we’re having about the conduct of the president of the United States.”

