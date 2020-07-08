Paying it forward in the unemployment line

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KARK) Beaulah Hubbert is determined to bring much-needed relief from the heat for people stuck in unemployment lines in central Arkansas.

“These lines are long. There is no air conditioning out here. It’s hot out here” she said Tuesday as the heat index neared 100 degrees in Little Rock. “I stood in this line myself and it was so hot.”  

Many fanned themselves as they waited in line at the unemployment office.

Thankfully, Hubbert was there as well, her car loaded down with cold drinks, and snacks.  She says she is paying it forward.  She was in the same situation not long ago when a stranger stopped to offer her cold water.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS