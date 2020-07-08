Paying it forward in the unemployment line

(KARK) Beaulah Hubbert is determined to bring much-needed relief from the heat for people stuck in unemployment lines in central Arkansas.

“These lines are long. There is no air conditioning out here. It’s hot out here” she said Tuesday as the heat index neared 100 degrees in Little Rock. “I stood in this line myself and it was so hot.”

Many fanned themselves as they waited in line at the unemployment office.

Thankfully, Hubbert was there as well, her car loaded down with cold drinks, and snacks. She says she is paying it forward. She was in the same situation not long ago when a stranger stopped to offer her cold water.