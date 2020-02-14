You’d think that people would have had enough of silly love songs, but Sir Paul McCartney wants to help out his fans this Valentine’s Day.
In a tweet posted earlier today, the former Beatle offered up the idea to “Send Your Favourite Paul Love Song To Your Valentine”
In the tweet, the 77-year-old songwriter and musician even added, “Maybe you’ll amaze your loved one”
Check out the website here.
- Paul McCartney wants to help send a personal card to your loved one this Valentine’s Day
