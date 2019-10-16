Passenger stops armed robber on Chicago train

(CNN) – A good Samaritan jumped into action when he saw a man with a gun on Chicago’s train system.

A passenger filmed the intense moments the robber was disarmed.

When Jean Paul LaPierre saw a man robbing CTA riders on their way to the Chicago Marathon, he didn’t sit idly by.

It all started as a train was stopped at Cumberland and riders were rushing for the doors.

He went back on the train and confronted the man entirely on his own.

The confrontation caused concern among some passengers.

LaPierre asked for help handling the gun.

Just a few hours later, and after finishing the marathon himself, LaPierre told said the alleged robber had friends on the train.

“They started threatening me, but I stood stone faced and the guy kept saying, me, it’s just begun. Let me go. Let me go. I kept telling him. You’re not going anywhere,” LaPierre said.

A marathon runner who was threatened moments earlier and provided video to WGN says she’s thankful LaPierre was there, saying, “He didn’t hesitate to step in at all. It was incredible to see because everyone else just sat there frozen.”

The 54-year-old runs a storage facility in the Boston area.

He says he’s used to tough guys and golden gloves boxing in his youth armed him for the encounter.

Despite the standoff on the CTA, LaPierre says he loves Chicago.

“It’s one of the best cities I’ve ever visited,” he said. This was his 12th Chicago Marathon.

And despite taking down a robber on his way to the starting line, he says he’s looking forward to coming back to Chicago and running again.

