Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 04:17 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 04:17 PM EDT

(WESH) An Florida family is demanding answers from Uber after they say their 12-year-old daughter hailed a ride in the middle of the night and then jumped off a downtown Orlando parking garage.

The family of Benita "BB" Diamond said Thursday that their daughter would still be alive if the driver had followed Uber's policy on transporting minors.

Diamond used her mom's phone to download the Uber app in the middle of the night on January 10.

She then rode twenty miles from her family's neighborhood near Lake Nona to downtown Orlando, walked up to the top of a parking garage, left a note saying she was "passed the point of no return," and then jumped.

Her parents said she was never allowed to use ride-share apps before and took her mother's phone because her own was locked. Diamond paid for the ride with a gift card she got for Christmas.

