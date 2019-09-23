Paramedics assisting man with heart attack witness woman stabbed to death

(WDIV) A 35-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Saturday night in a Detroit, Michigan home as emergency medical personnel were in the next room.

According to authorities, EMS and fire crews were assisting a man in the same house who was having a heart attack.

They were performing CPR on a man in his 60s when a man stormed into the home and made the rescue a chaotic situation.

Authorities said they could hear a violent struggle and called Detroit police for help.

Police said the man walked out of the home with blood on him, carrying a knife.

Neither the heart attack victim nor the woman survived.

For more on this story, click HERE.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.