Panera worker fired after exposing mac and cheese secret

(CNN) – Not many people can say they were fired over mac and cheese, but when a young employee dished too much information about one of Panera Bread’s most popular dishes, it ended up costing her her job.

An employee who posted a video showing how the chain’s popular mac and cheese gets made found herself frozen out of a job.

The cat’s out of the bag – or at least, the mac and cheese is. Some compared it to “glorified hospital food” or even military meals ready to eat, MREs.

Realizing she’d stepped in a gooey mess, the employee put her best foot forward.

“That does not mean that they’re not good. I will eat our mac and cheese to this day,” she vowed.

By the next video she was crying over her mac and cheese.

“I like my job. I’m really not trying to get fired. I’m sorry.”

Fired she was.

Technically, she says she was dismissed because “having such long nails and my phone out is a risk to food safety.”

Panera Bread wouldn’t address personnel matters but confirmed that “mac and cheese is made offsite with our proprietary recipe. It is shipped frozen to our bakery cafes. This allows us to avoid using certain preservatives that do not meet our clean standards.”

“But hey Panera, it could have been worse…instead of a pouch dipped in hot water, it could have been one of your employees.”

Over the years, there were several fast food workers who got fired for taking hot baths in giant sinks.

Like one guy at a Wendy’s in Florida, who opted to rub-a-dub-dub in a hot tub, and ended up getting in hot water with his boss. Though maybe not as hot as the mac and cheese water.

