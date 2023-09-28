DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Panera Bread is joining in on the fun of a recent TikTok trend.

The bakery company is adding a new item onto the menu in inspiration of the Roman Empire.

A few weeks ago, the Roman Empire trend became popular. Women would ask their boyfriends or husband how often they thought about the empire. A surprising number of men said they think about it every day or several times throughout the week.

To capitalize on the trend, Panera quickly added the Roman Empire menu, which features eight items. Items on the trending menu include Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Caesar Salad, Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt, Fuji Apple Chicken Salad, Mac & Cheese, Southwest Chicken Caesar Salad and Toasted Frontega Chicken.

Even though the items were added to the menu, they were not around during the historical time period.