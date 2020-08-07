Pandemic fuels push for touchless tech

(NBC News) America is rethinking how it operates amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.  New technology has emerged to help minimize crowds, shared surfaces, and person-to-person contact.
 
“It’s making it a good thing out of a bad situation in that it’s driving these companies to be more innovative,” says Carl Prouty of ABT Electronics. 
 
At some airports new cameras automate temperature checks, while at Hilton Hotels your phone can replace the check-in desk and the key.
 
Embassy Suites is utilizing robots to deliver room service, and if you have to go out an app called Minfo aims to turn everything touchless, from shopping to ordering and paying at a restaurant.
 
In the socially-distanced sport of golf some courses are even adding touchless ball retrieval.

