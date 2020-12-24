Pampered Pets: Americans spend big on furry friends

(NBC News) More Americans welcomed furry additions to their families this year, and many of those new pet parents are planning to give them a very merry first Christmas.

According to Deloitte’s annual holiday shopping survey, about half of respondents say they planned to buy a pet gift.

“We found that the average spend for the pet category was going to be about $90.00 in total,” says Deloitte’s Rod Sides.

Customers at Pet Project LA have been buying up high-end pet accessories. Owner Rachel Long says she’s seen a huge boost in sales leading up to the holidays. “80% increase from our regular business day,” Long says.

And it’s not just our own pets we’re spoiling.  According to Deloitte about a fourth of shoppers said they were buying a present for someone else’s pet.

