Over 2 million sign petition to make Kobe Bryant the NBA logo

(CNN) – A petition to make Kobe Bryant’s image the official logo of the NBA has garnered nearly 3 million signatures.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter accident in California Sunday.

The Change.org petition to honor Bryant requests signatures to quote “immortalize him forever as the new NBA logo.”

Bryant joined the NBA when he was just 17 years old, retiring in 2016 after a career that spanned two decades.

The current tri-color logo is the silhouette of LA Lakers legend Jerry West, who was actually the general manager when Bryant joined the team after the 1996 NBA draft.

“Nick M.”, the 16-year-old who created the petition, says he never expected it to blow up like it has.

He says he started it as a way to just mourn the passing of his role model and hero.