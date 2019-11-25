OSU Medical Center swaddles newborns in ‘Beat ❌ichigan’ blankets

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center is giving babies born this week special Beat ❌ichigan blankets.
The new additions are given the blankets with ‘Beat ❌ichigan’ written on them along with the date of the game. They are also given a special OSU helmet-inspired cap.
It’s an annual tradition for the medical center.
The Ohio State and ❌ichigan ga❌e kicks off Saturday at noon.
