Original “Bullitt” Mustang up for auction

(CNN) — The car featured in one of the most famous movie car chases ever is hitting the auction block.

It’s a Green Ford Mustang GT driven by Steve McQueen in the 1968 movie, ‘Bullitt’.

The mustang is considered by some to be the ‘holy grail’ of movie cars and will likely command a heavenly price tag.

The most money ever paid for a Mustang at auction was $2.2-million, in 2019.

The Bullitt car is predicted to sell well above that with some estimates putting it between $3 and $4 million.

Not too bad for a car that, for much of it’s life, served as a New Jersey family’s daily-driver ferrying kids to school, and picking up groceries.

The auction is Friday night in Kissimee, Florida.

