Oregon driver with ‘Not Drunk, Avoiding Potholes’ sticker nabbed for driving under the influence

SANDY, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was arrested Saturday night on multiple charges after letting his car roll into a deputy patrol car, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff Office.

A deputy first saw the suspect’s red Volkswagen Jetta rapidly approach him from behind just before 11 p.m. Saturday outside Sandy, Oregon, sheriff’s officials said.

The Jetta had a sticker on the back bumper that read: “Not drunk, avoiding potholes.”

The suspect’s Volkswagen Jetta. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy pulled his patrol car to the right lane to see if the man would pass him. He did in fact speed past the deputy and was clocked at between 80 and 90 mph.

The deputy pulled over the man, who initially didn’t respond when the deputy called out to him. Instead, the suspect’s vehicle rolled backward about 25 feet, hitting the front of the deputy’s patrol car, officials said.

The deputy said he could smell alcohol from the car. He also noticed a can of Busch Light in the Jetta’s cupholder.

The deputy asked the suspect why he let the Jetta roll into the patrol car. He replied, “I didn’t know that happened.”

The man later admitted to having a concealed pistol: a loaded Glock handgun. The deputy took the weapon and later noticed the gun did not have a serial number.

After a search of the vehicle, the deputy found multiple empty beer cans and a baggie of cocaine in the center console, officials said.

The suspect told the deputy he planned to party with a friend over the weekend, officials said.

Deputies later found that he was already a convicted felon and was also driving on a suspended license.

The man was later was given a field sobriety test, registering a .22% blood alcohol concentration, more than twice the legal limit. He was arrested and transported to Clackamas County Jail.