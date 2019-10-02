Oprah donates over $1 million to help minority students attend college

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CNN) – Oprah Winfrey announced she will donate more than $1.5 million to help minority students got to college.

Winfrey was speaking at the 17th Annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon in Charlotte Saturday when she made the pledge.

The event raised $1.5 million and Oprah matched that amount, bringing the total well over what the group expected to raise.

Funds will benefit historically black colleges and universities across the United States.

