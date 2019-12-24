Breaking News
Crews battle large fire at Dayton residence
Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Operation Holiday Express brings gifts to US troops in Syria

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
US troops in Syria gifts

In this Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, photo, U.S. service members deliver Christmas gifts to their comrades on a base near the al-Omar oilfield in eastern Syria. It’s an operation is called Holiday Express – in addition to delivering presents, the U.S.-led coalition forces brought a U.S. military band to play Christmas carols and music to several bases in eastern Syria. (AP Photo/Farid Abdul-Wahid)

SHADDADEH, Syria (AP) – Hundreds of American troops based in Syria have received Christmas gifts thanks to Operation Holiday Express.

This year, Santa’s sleigh and reindeer were apparently swapped for a workhorse CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

But U.S.-led coalition forces from across the border in neighboring Iraq still donned jolly red caps while delivering the gifts.

The Associated Press was on hand as a military band was also flown in to play Christmas tunes for the troops Monday.

President Donald Trump has said some of the roughly 1,000 American service members in Syria will stay to secure oil fields from any resurgence by the Islamic State group.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS