One Good Thing: Wickedly creative pandemic trick-or-treating

CINCINNATI (NEXSTAR) — The favorite American festivity of Halloween trick-or-treating is being tested by the pandemic, and people are rising to the challenge in creative ways that are both safe and fun.
Dropping candy down a 7-foot chute. Flinging family-size candy bars to them via mini-catapults, “Game of Thrones” style. Or scattering candy at social distances across the front yard, or putting it in Easter egg containers.
In Dallas, one woman made her own version of the chute that she dubbed the “candy slide.”
Candy company’s are joining in the creativity, with Reese’s sending out a remote-controlled robotic door to roll through neighborhoods and dispense king-size — “because why not?” — Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
The National Retail Federation’s surveys indicate Halloween spending and participation will be down a little this year. But it reports that many of those who are participating plan to spend more.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has this guidance for Halloween revelers:
Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses. There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween. If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
See more from the CDC.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
