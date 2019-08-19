Ohio man arrested for online video threatening Jewish Community Center

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The New Middletown man charged in connection to online threats made against the Jewish Community Center will appear in front of a judge on Monday.

James Reardon, 20, is set to be arraigned in Struthers Municipal Court.

Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio said Reardon posted a video on Instagram last month of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle with sirens and screams in the background.

The caption post read, “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

The post tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

According to a release from the FBI, on the same day police were informed about the online video, a warrant was obtained and executed at his parents’ home.

Reardon remains in the Mahoning County Jail on telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges.

The FBI said the investigation is ongoing.