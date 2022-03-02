WASHINGTON (WDTN) – New legislation was introduced by Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) to pursue North American energy independence.

According to Latta’s office, the Powering America through Domestic Energy (PADE) Act would refocus efforts to pursue North American energy independence rather than foreign energy dependence — especially from Russia.

“America is far too reliant on foreign energy,” said Latta. “Last year, we imported upwards of $17 billion of petroleum and crude oil from Russia, essentially funding Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Latta’s office said the PADE Act would prohibit American importation of crude oil and petroleum products from the Russian Federation while also giving Congress the power to authorize any moratorium on the use of hydraulic fracturing or on oil and gas leasing on federal lands.