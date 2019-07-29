Ohio child dies after fall from Panama City condo

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

Child dies after falling from a condo in Panama City, Florida. (Photo: NBC)

PANAMA CITY, Florida (NBC) — A 3-year-old child died after falling from a condo in Panama City, Florida.

Authorities say it happened Saturday. The child fell nine stories from a condo on Panama City Beach.

Police say the boy was visiting the area with his family from Midway, Ohio.

Investigators say the child was on a balcony when he fell.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he died.

The incident remains under investigation.

