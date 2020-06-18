Ohio AG Yost sues price gougers who inflated hand sanitizer prices on Amazon

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking an Athens couple to court for allegedly hoarding hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic and price gouging consumers.

The lawsuit, filed in Athens County Common Pleas Court, cites violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act, saying the couple inflated prices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcus and Ellen Fultz are accused of selling products on Amazon under the name danielle-on-2nd for 11 times the retail price.

According to the lawsuit, the couple saw a chance to profit off the pandemic as the demand for health products increased. The couple acquired bulk quantities of hand sanitizer and listed them for sale, allegedly increasing the price by as much as 1,017.3%.

“This is appalling behavior and should be answered in a court of law. Even more, it points out the need for a specific price-gouging law,” Yost said.

Amazon records show the couple made $26,700 from the sale of 600 Purell hand sanitizer products in February and March 2020. Compared to the average cost of the same products sold on Amazon in January 2020, the couple allegedly raised prices by 241.8% to 1,017.3%.

Yost is asking the court to grant an order requiring the couple to reimburse affected customers and pay civil penalties.