LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 will be remaining in Kentucky for the time being in anticipation of more flooding.

OH-TF1 completed their search and rescue missions in the area of Breathitt County and has moved into a staging position near Lexington. With rain in the forecast, the team is prepared to respond if necessary.

Program Manager Evan Schumann explained that OH-TF1 deployments typically are for support after a disaster has happened or in anticipation of a disaster happening.

Schumann said both types of deployment are happening now, “For the flooding events in Kentucky, both deployment types are happening. OH-TF1, and our sister teams, have completed the initial assigned water rescues and wide area searches, but are now being held in staging as the threat of new, or renewed, flooding is a possibility.”

While in the staging position, team members have spent their time cleaning and repairing their equipment as well as training.

Task Force Leader Adam Landis said, “The team stays busy while staged. We take advantage of every minute together to work on rehabilitating equipment and preparing for the next call for assistance. We also take a large part of each day to train as a team. It is valuable time for the group.”