BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 has completed their mission in a Kentucky county after flash flooding caused devastation in the state.

OH-TF1 Public Information Officer Chris O’Connor said Thursday that the team is on standby after completing their mission in Breathitt County. Connor said Wednesday was a difficult day for the team, and they are taking the time between missions to rest and rehab.

The team was initially deployed to Kentucky on Thursday, July 28 to help with flood rescue efforts. More than three dozen people have been killed in the floods, thousands left without power, and hundreds of people have sought shelter.

OH-TF1 said earlier this week that they have 45 members of their Type III Search and Rescue team, five canine handlers and seven dogs in Kentucky.

