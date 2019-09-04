Officials: Woman steals $28K Costco diamond ring after swap

Breaking News
Huber Heights medic hit by car in Dayton
FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo people walk by a Costco store in Homestead, Pa. Costco reports financial results Thursday, March 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NUTLEY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman stole a $28,000 diamond ring from a New Jersey Costco store by replacing it with a much cheaper ring she had stolen from a different Costco.

Izaebela Kolano is facing a theft charge.

Authorities say the 49-year-old Nutley woman stole a $2,000 diamond ring Sunday from a store in Wayne. She then traveled to the other store in Clifton and asked to see the other ring.

Kolano allegedly gave employees there the cheaper ring in return and left the store with the more expensive one before workers realized what had happened.

Authorities eventually found Kolano at her home but couldn’t find the ring. They say she eventually told them she hid it on dead-end street in nearby town, and officers found it.

It’s not known if Kolano has retained an attorney.

