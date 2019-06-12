Officials warn of ‘zombie snake’ that tends to play dead

Park officials in North Carolina are warning people of a snake that tends to play dead, nicknamed the ‘zombie snake.’

However, despite the name of the undead, the snake is not actually undead or even harmless.

The North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation was just sharing information about the Eastern Hognose snake and its habit of playing dead.

Similar to an opossum, the snake will often roll onto its back, convulse, and then lie motionless with its tongue hanging out when threatened.

Other times, the snake will hiss and inflate its neck like a cobra to try to scare away predators.

Another nickname given to the snake is a the ‘puff adder.’

The Eastern Hognose snake does not have venom and rarely bite.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.