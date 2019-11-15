Officials seize 35 pounds of liquid cocaine found in shampoo bottles

(CNN) – These shampoo bottles may look innocent enough, but hidden in the two dozen bottles was 35 pounds of liquid cocaine valued at more than 400 thousand dollars.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized them from the checked luggage of a passenger at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston Monday.

The agency said the would-be smuggler was a 26-year-old Colombia citizen who will be sent back to his country.

The cocaine has been turned over to Houston Police.

An official told USA Today the man was not arrested or charged because the agency only presents cases, it does not file charges.

She said that’s the job of local law enforcement or the Justice Department.

