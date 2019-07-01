Officials: Florida man robs Wendy’s after grilling burger

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (AP/WDTN) — Florida officials say they have arrested a ‘hamburglar’ who broke into two restaurants, fixed himself some food, and then stole money.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Patrick Benson forced his way into a Wendy’s in Jensen Beach, Florida, by smashing a window with a brick. He then fired up the grill, made himself a hamburger, and walked away with the store’s safe. He also went to another Jensen Beach restaurant, where he helped himself to more food and money.

Authorities say Benson also tried to rob a gas station, but could not break in.

On Facebook , the office posted photos and asked the public to help identify the suspect, who has a tattoo on his left arm and is described as a white male in his mid-thirties.

On Saturday, officials posted again on Facebook, saying the ‘hamburglar’ had been identified and arrested.

Benson faces charges of burglary, grand theft, and attempted burglary. He is being held at the Martin County Jail.

