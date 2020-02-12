Officials: Fifth Third Bank employees stole customer data

(CNN) – Some Fifth Third Bank customers may have had their personal data stolen, allegedly by bank employees.

An inside job at the bank resulted in private information begin shared with outsiders. The bank says a small number of employees are responsible for the data theft.

The suspects have been fired.

Bank officials say they have already notified the customers who may be impacted.

Experts say affected people should file their tax returns immediately. When thieves file tax fraudulent tax returns with stolen data, it can take months to clear up.

It all depends on the capabilities of the people who now have access to the information.

Victims are also advised to close all bank accounts and alert credit card companies to what happened.