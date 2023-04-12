RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — Officials are expected to give an update after a fire broke out at a plastic storage facility in Richmond on Tuesday.

According to our sister station WXIN, officials were expected to give an update on the situation on Wednesday morning.

The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency ordered residents within half a mile of 358 NW F Street to evacuate their homes as a large plume of smoke could be seen across the area.

As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, our sister station reported that more than 2,000 people had been evacuated from the area.

The plume was so massive, Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said it was showing up on the weather radar similar to a raincloud.

WXIN reported the facility is a former lawn mower manufacturer that has been closed for years. The owner of the building where the fire broke out reportedly had previously received an “unsafe citation” about stacking plastic in the area, officials said.

To keep up with alerts from the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency, click here.