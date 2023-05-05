RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — A man is in the hospital after being shot by an officer during a standoff in Richmond on Thursday.

According to Richmond Police Department, the incident began as a dispute between neighbors just before 3 p.m. on Rich Road near Flately Road on Thursday, May 4.

A Richmond police sergeant reported that a man had shot a woman. She was taken to Reid Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon police arrival, the man barricaded himself in the home and three SWAT teams were called to the scene.

An officer reportedly shot the man, however, police could not confirm what prompted them to open fire.

Richmond police said the man eventually surrendered and was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.