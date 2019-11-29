Officer given Starbucks cup with “PIG” printed on it

KIEFER, Okla. (CNN) – A police officer in Oklahoma says he was given a Starbucks cup with an insult on it.

Kiefer, Okla. Police Chief Johnny O’Mara said in a Facebook post that the cup was given to one of his officers, who was picking up an order at a local Starbucks. O’Mara posted a picture of the label, which had the word “PIG” printed on it.

Starbucks commented on the photo, saying ” This is totally unacceptable and offensive to all law enforcement. We are deeply sorry and have apologized directly to the officer who experienced this. We have launched an internal investigation into this matter and our leaders would like to connect with you directly to apologize to you and the entire department. We invite you to send us a private message so that we may connect you with our leadership.”

When reached by CNN, Starbucks spokesman Jory Mendes apologized for the incident, calling it “absolutely unacceptable.”

Mendes said the employee has been suspended while the matter is investigated.

