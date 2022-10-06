Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – Officer Seara Burton’s K9 partner Brev has officially retired from the Richmond Police Department and active service in general.

According to a statement from the Richmond Police Department, Brev is in the care of Burton’s mother and stepmother and has been retired from the police force.

“Brev has adjusted extremely well to his new retired life and is in the best possible place a dog could hope for,” Richmond Police said.

Richmond Police Detective Scott Glover has been caring for Brev since the evening of August 10, when Officer Seara Burton was shot by a suspect in the line of duty during a traffic stop. Glover is a former K9 handler himself and was happy to look after Brev for Burton and the department.

Burton’s K9 Brev came to the department from Vohne Liche Kennels, located in Denver, Ind., founded by Kenneth Licklider.

Licklider has offered the Richmond Police Department their next K9 at no cost to the department.