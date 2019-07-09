Obamacare faces new court challenge

(NBC News) A panel of federal judges heard arguments against the Affordable Care Act Tuesday in the latest hearing that could put “Obamacare” in jeopardy.

The court heard from Justice Department lawyers and attorneys representing 18 states that believe the health care law is unconstitutional.

The House of Representatives and attorneys from several other states are defending the law.

“This is an attempt by the Trump administration and the Republican attorneys general to try to get done what they couldn’t get done in Congress,” says Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

President Trump, who ran on replacing Obamacare, has yet to put forward a plan of his own.

The appeals court could take months to rule. Until then the White House plans to continue to enforce the provisions in Obamacare.