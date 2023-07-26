MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPIX) — Multiple injuries have been reported after a crane caught fire and collapsed in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, officials said

The four-alarm blaze happened at 550 Tenth Ave. between 40th and 41st streets in Hell’s Kitchen at around 7:30 a.m., FDNY officials said.

Video footage from the scene shows the crane on fire on top of a building before it collapses and hits a building across the street. The debris from the collision then falls into the street, sending pedestrians running for cover.

Officials said motorists should avoid the area between Tenth and Eleventh avenues from West 41st to West 42nd streets.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was at the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.