NY Governor Cuomo adds Ohio to states travel advisory list

Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WDTN) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has added Ohio, along with three other states, to the New York’s travel advisory list because of significant community spread in those areas.

The governor requires people traveling to New York from any of the 22 states currently on its list to quarantine for 14 days. Along with Ohio, Cuomo added Minnesota, New Mexico and Wisconsin.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven day rolling average. It also applies to a state with a 10 percent positivity rate or higher over a seven day rolling average.

Cuomo said that a travel enforcement operation will commence July 14 at airports across New York to help ensure travelers are following the state’s quarantine restrictions.

