Now you can flush 2020 away

(NBC) – If you’re ready to flush 20-20, and who isn’t?, American Standard is rolling out a limited edition “Flush 20-20” toilet paper.
The rolls let you wipe away things like “you’re on mute”, “drive-by birthday parties” and “murder hornets.”
Head to American Standard’s website to sign up for a chance to win. The giveaway continues through December 14 with the toilet paper set to arrive just in time for the new year.
The full list of most flushable moments includes:
- COVID-19 (87%)
- The Phrase “New Normal” (49%)
- Canceled Vacations (41%)
- Virtual Everything (34%)
- Murder Hornets (32%)
- Nasal Swabs (30%)
- Missed Parties (24%)
- The Phrase “You’re on Mute” (19%)
- Birthday Caravans (15%)
