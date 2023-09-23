(WHTM) – The United States Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that Life Raft Treats has recalled two of their ice cream products — Not Fried Chicken and Life Is Peachy — due to possible listeria contamination.

The recalled products were shipped to consumers in 39 states beginning August 28.

Photo Courtesy United States Food and Drug Administration

Photo Courtesy United States Food and Drug Administration

Photo Courtesy United States Food and Drug Administration

The recall includes two varieties of the novelty Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream treats: a 64-ounce bucket and the individual 2.5-ounce bars. The treats, which are designed to look like pieces of fried chicken, are described at Goldbelly.com as Life Raft Treats’ “signature offering,” and contain waffle-flavored ice cream and crushed corn flakes surrounding a cookie “bone.”

The brand’s 6-count Life Is Peachy treats, also involved in the recall, are peach flavored frozen desserts made to mimic the appearance of actual peaches.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the products to date, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The products were initially shipped to distribution centers in seven states. They were available for nationwide purchase via Goldbelly.

Product Product UPC Use By Dates LIFE RAFT TREATS

LIFE IS PEACHY 6 COUNT NO UPC CODE Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024 LIFE RAFT TREATS

NOT FRIED CHICKEN

ICE CREAM 64 OZ BUCKET NO UPC CODE Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024 LIFE RAFT TREATS

NOT FRIED CHICKEN

ICE CREAM 2.5 OZ BAR 8 60006 18210 6 Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024

Life Raft Treats said the affected products had been shipped directly to customers in 39 states and Washington, D.C.

Specifically, the products were shipped to customers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product,” Life Raft Treats wrote in its recall notice.

Those with additional questions can contact the Life Raft Treats by email at recall@liferafttreats.com or by calling (843) 695-9806 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

Listeriosis, an infection caused by foodborne listeria monocytogenes bacteria, affects roughly 1,600 people each year, around 260 of whom die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those at the highest risk are pregnant women, newborns, young children, those over 65 and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant woman are also 10 times more likely to contract listeria infection, and pregnant Hispanic women are roughly 24 times more likely. In pregnant women, listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths or preterm labor.

Symptoms of listeria infection include fever and diarrhea, along with headache, stiff neck, nausea, loss of balance, abdominal pain, confusion and convulsions, according to the CDC and FDA. Pregnant women, however, typically only experience flu-like symptoms and fever, the CDC says.