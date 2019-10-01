North Korea says nuclear talks with U.S. will resume Oct. 5

President Donald Trump walks to the North Korean side of the border with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in North Korea. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A senior North Korean diplomat says North Korea and the United States have agreed to resume nuclear negotiations on Oct. 5 following a months-long stalemate over withdrawal of sanctions in exchange for disarmament.

North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement on Tuesday that North Korea and the United States will have a preliminary contact on Oct. 4 before holding working-level talks on Oct. 5.

Choe expressed optimism over the outcome of the meeting but did not say where it would take place.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.