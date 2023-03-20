EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw will testify in front of a Pennsylvania State Senate Committee.

Shaw was subpoenaed to testify earlier this month but was unable to attend. The hearing was rescheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

The Pennsylvania Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee has waited weeks for this hearing with Alan Shaw. The last meeting on the derailment was on March 8.

Even though Shaw was supposed to testify but didn’t, a lot was discussed.

The committee considered two Senate bills and one resolution. All had overwhelming support.

One of the bills was to establish the Train Derailment Emergency Grant Program. The resolution was to recognize the impact of the derailment on Pennsylvania residents. State Senator Doug Mastriano (R-33) says all they want is the truth.

“I hope he’s forthcoming as he has been in other interviews. He’s under subpoena, he’ll be under oath. It behooves him to testify with honesty, clarity and ask the questions and not to filibuster…” Mastriano said.

Mastriano says they will not allow for time to be wasted. He says both Republicans and Democrats are working together to ensure residents get answers.

Mastriano, who is the committee chair, says if Shaw wastes time, action will be taken.

“I’m sure his consultants are telling him to just talk. We need answers. You know, we will cut him off if he’s not getting right to the point,” Mastriano said.