No verdict in trial in pregnant woman's death

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 06:23 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 06:23 PM EDT

FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- A North Dakota jury has gone home for the day without a quick verdict for a man accused of conspiring in the slaying of a pregnant woman whose baby was cut from her womb.

Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before reaching day's end Thursday in the trial of William Hoehn. He's charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of Savanna Greywind.

Hoehn has admitted helping his then-girlfriend, Brooke Crews, cover up the crime. But he says he knew nothing about her plans to carry it out.

Crews testified that when Hoehn came upon the bloody scene in the couple's apartment bathroom, he got a rope and tightened it around her neck to make sure she was dead.

Hoehn denied that.

The jury returns Friday morning.

