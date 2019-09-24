Nissan recalls more than 1 million cars for back-up camera defect

(CNN) – Nissan is issuing a recall that includes two of its best sellers, the Rogue SUV and Altima sedan.

It says a defect with the back-up camera allows drivers to adjust the rear-view image until it’s no longer visible.

According to the Japanese automaker, the problem affects around 1.23 million vehicles manufactured on or after May 1, 2018.

Nissan has a list of the recalled vehicles on its website.

The company says it is working on an update to the system’s software to fix the problem.

Once they have one, they plan to release it to Nissan dealers and offer a free repair.

